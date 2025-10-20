80-year-old Valrico woman dies after US-301 crash in Hillsborough County: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) announced Monday an 80-year-old Valrico woman died after a US-301 crash in Hillsborough County.
According to FHP, shortly before noon, a Nissan Altima, driven by a Riverview woman, was headed northbound in the southbound lanes of US-301 due to a medical emergency, when Toyota Corolla, driven by a Valrico woman, was heading southbound on US-301.
FHP said near the intersection of Harney Baptist Church Road, the cars collided almost head-on. Both drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were hospitalized.
FHP said the 80-year-old woman was a passenger in the Toyota when she suffered serious injuries. She was taken to an area hospital where she later died, according to officials.
