80-year-old Valrico woman dies after US-301 crash in Hillsborough County: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) announced Monday an 80-year-old Valrico woman died after a US-301 crash in Hillsborough County.

According to FHP, shortly before noon, a Nissan Altima, driven by a Riverview woman, was headed northbound in the southbound lanes of US-301 due to a medical emergency, when Toyota Corolla, driven by a Valrico woman, was heading southbound on US-301. 

FHP said near the intersection of Harney Baptist Church Road, the cars collided almost head-on.  Both drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were hospitalized. 

FHP said the 80-year-old woman was a passenger in the Toyota when she suffered serious injuries. She was taken to an area hospital where she later died, according to officials.

Concrete company responds after multiple drivers say repaving project damaged their cars

Weeks after drivers started reaching out to Tampa Bay 28 about damage to their vehicles, we’re finally hearing from the contractor behind the Tyrone Boulevard repaving project.

Concrete company responds after multiple drivers say repaving project damaged their cars

