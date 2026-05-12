19-year-old arrested in shooting, killing of man in Plant City: police

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Plant City Police Department arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a man in Plant City.

On May 9, officers said they received reports of a shooting involving two vehicles in the area of West Baker Road and Thonotosassa Road. When they arrived, officers found 45-year-old Jesus De La Cruz Hernandez with gunshot wounds in his vehicle.

Police said Hernandez was transported to the hospital but later died from his injuries. Through their investigation, detectives identified 19-year-old Kenny Morales Garcia as the suspect.

On May 11, Morales Garcia surrendered at the Plant City Police Department. He was charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, direct discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, throwing a deadly missile into a vehicle, and criminal mischief.