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'Painting With Penguins' at ZooTampa is an all-ages animal encounter with an arty twist

Experience is 30-40 minutes. $100 for zoo members, $140 for non-members.
"Painting With Penguins" at ZooTampa is an all-ages animal encounter with an arty twist. Experience is 30-40 minutes. $100 for zoo members, $140 for non-members.
'Painting With Penguins' at ZooTampa is an all-ages animal encounter with an arty twist
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TAMPA, Fla. — Penguin lovers, this story is just for you!

ZooTampa at Lowry Park is unveiling a new all-ages animal encounter this month that allows families to paint a masterpiece with the help of an African penguin.

The up-close experience is about 30-40 minutes. You start the painting, and the penguin will add his or her personal touch...with their feet!

WATCH: 'Painting With Penguins' at ZooTampa is an all-ages animal encounter with an arty twist

'Painting With Penguins' at ZooTampa is an all-ages animal encounter with an arty twist

You get to keep your artwork as a souvenir. The add-on experience is $100 for zoo members, $140 for non-members.

For more information on Painting With Penguins, go here.

For more fun Sean Daly stories, go here.


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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.
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