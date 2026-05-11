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2 mobile homes caught fire in Dover, no injuries reported: HCFR

2 alarm mobile home fire
WFTS
2 alarm mobile home fire
Posted

DOVER, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said two mobile homes caught fire in Dover on Monday morning.

Fire crews responded to a house at 3126 Munson Ave. after multiple 911 calls reporting a house fire.

HCFR said responding fire crews found two manufactured homes heavily involved in the fire. A drowned power line and multiple propane tanks were threatened by the flames along with two nearby homes.

A second alarm was called and crews were able to bring the fire under control in about 50 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, HCFR said.

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