19-year-old suspect arrested, charged in fatal shooting at RV resort in Tampa: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) announced Friday an update to the fatal shooting that Tampa Bay 28 has been covering since it was first reported.

Detectives have arrested and charged 19-year-old Malik Rashad Cook in connection to the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Talando House at Happy Traveler RV Resort & Cabins on East Fowler Avenue back in late June.

According to HCSO, deputies responded to a shooting at the RV resort just before midnight on June 29. House was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital Main, where he was pronounced deceased just before 2:30 a.m.

“This suspect may have believed he escaped accountability, but our detectives remained relentless,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “While nothing can undo this family’s loss, we hope this arrest provides some measure of comfort as the case moves forward.”

Pasco Sheriff’s Office aided HCSO detectives in locating and arresting Cook on Thursday, Dec. 18. He is currently being held at the Pasco County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.