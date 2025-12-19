Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

19-year-old suspect arrested, charged in fatal shooting at RV resort in Tampa: HCSO

Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) announced Friday an update to the fatal shooting that Tampa Bay 28 has been covering since it was first reported.

Detectives have arrested and charged 19-year-old Malik Rashad Cook in connection to the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Talando House at Happy Traveler RV Resort & Cabins on East Fowler Avenue back in late June.

According to HCSO, deputies responded to a shooting at the RV resort just before midnight on June 29. House was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital Main, where he was pronounced deceased just before 2:30 a.m.

“This suspect may have believed he escaped accountability, but our detectives remained relentless,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “While nothing can undo this family’s loss, we hope this arrest provides some measure of comfort as the case moves forward.”

Pasco Sheriff’s Office aided HCSO detectives in locating and arresting Cook on Thursday, Dec. 18. He is currently being held at the Pasco County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Tampa Bay mother grieves the loss of her oldest son, who died in a DUI crash

Police said the 19-year-old who was on a motorcycle was struck and killed by an impaired driver.

Tampa Bay mother grieves the loss of her oldest son who died in a DUI crash

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.