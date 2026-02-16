Florida lawmakers consider rolling back post-Parkland gun reform as 8th anniversary of shooting passes

As families gathered to remember the 17 lives lost at Marjory Stonemason Douglas High School, a bill to lower the gun purchase age recently advanced to the Florida Senate.

Saturday marks eight years since the mass shooting in Parkland. Florida lawmakers are now weighing whether to roll back one of the key gun reforms passed in the aftermath of that tragedy. A proposal that would lower the legal age to purchase long guns from 21 to 18 has passed the Florida House and now heads to the Florida Senate.

Lawmakers consider repealing post-Parkland gun reform as 8th anniversary passes

The age restriction was enacted in 2018 following the Parkland shooting, raising the minimum age for purchasing rifles and other long guns to 21.

Supporters of the rollback argue the change is about fairness and constitutional rights.

State Representative Dean Black said 18-year-olds should have the same rights as 21-year-olds.

Rep. Black said, “There are things that must be shot, whether it be a rabbit, coyote, or a rattle-snake on a porch. We need our guns. They are useful tools.”

Not everyone agrees. Bianca Cooper, who lost her 16-year-old son to gun violence in 2024, said lowering the purchase age could lead to more tragedy. A 15-year-old was arrested and charged in her son’s shooting.

“Every day is a struggle, every day is different. You never know how you’re going to feel.” Cooper said.

As lawmakers consider the proposal, she fears other families could face similar heartbreak

“I think that law is going to hurt more families, giving access to guns at age 18 is going to be causing more funerals,” Cooper said.

Freddy Barton with Safe and Sound Hillsborough, a gun violence prevention group, said keeping the purchase age at 21 serves as a safeguard, not a restriction.

“Look, we’re not against firearms. We’re not against the right to carry. We’re not against any of that. We’re against the decisions that our young people are making to pick up firearms in response to anger,” Barton said.

The bill now heads to the Florida Senate, which has rejected similar proposals three times in the past.

If it does pass through the Senate, Governor DeSantis has indicated he would sign it.



