2 dead after car turns into path of motorcycle in Tampa: FHP

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a crash in Tampa left two people dead on Monday evening after a car turned into the path of a motorcycle.

FHP said a Toyota Avalon, driven by a 40-year-old Riverview woman, was traveling northbound on Windermere Oak Lane at around 5:38 p.m. on March 23.

At the same time, officials said a Kawasaki motorcycle, operated by a 31-year-old Riverview man, was traveling eastbound on Causeway Boulevard.

At the intersection of the two roadways, the Toyota turned into the path and was struck by the motorcycle, per FHP.

The report said the motorcycle operator and a motorcycle passenger, a 33-year-old Brandon woman, suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

FHP said the Toyota driver was not injured.