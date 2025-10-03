Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

2 dead after shooting in Tampa: Police

2 dead after shooting in Tampa: Police
WFTS
2 dead after shooting in Tampa: Police
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the 8500 block of El Portal Drive.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 11 a.m., when officers responded in connection to the call of two people being shot.

When police arrived, they found a man and woman deceased.

Police say they are looking into the reason behind the shooting, as they are currently on the scene.

This is a developing story.

A slew of new laws take effect in Florida

Nearly 30 new laws take effect in Florida on Oct. 1. We are highlighting the laws that are generating a lot of attention.

New laws take effect in Florida

Latest Florida News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.