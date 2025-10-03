2 dead after shooting in Tampa: Police

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the 8500 block of El Portal Drive.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 11 a.m., when officers responded in connection to the call of two people being shot.

When police arrived, they found a man and woman deceased.

Police say they are looking into the reason behind the shooting, as they are currently on the scene.

This is a developing story.