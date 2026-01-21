2 homes damaged following 2-alarm fire in Palm River: HCFR

TAMPA, Fla. — A fast-moving two-alarm blaze tore through two Palm River homes Wednesday, fueled by strong winds and heat.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said 911 calls began coming in shortly before noon regarding a fire on Tidewater Trail in Tampa. Crews arrived to find a single-story home fully engulfed in flames, with heat and wind quickly igniting a neighboring house.

Incident commanders called for a second alarm to bring more firefighters and equipment. Crews focused first on stopping the spread in the second home before turning their attention back to the original structure.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

The fire was brought under control in around 45 minutes. No one was found inside either home, but one civilian was taken from the scene in stable condition. No firefighter injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.