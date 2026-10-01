Dengue fever concerns prompt extension of local state of emergency for Tampa Bay area counties

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Tampa Bay area counties have extended the local state of emergency over dengue fever concerns.

Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco Counties said the order extends until Oct. 8.

A local state of emergency can remain in effect for seven days unless rescinded or extended.

Hillsborough County said crews are increasing treatment by air and ground due to dengue virus activity.

Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain covers medical news and recently went to Hillsborough County Mosquito Control because Hillsborough County is still the epicenter of the outbreak.

Watch report from Lauren St. Germain:

Hillsborough County fights historic dengue outbreak as mosquitoes thrive in heat

Officials recommend regularly checking yards for containers and other areas that collect standing water, where mosquitoes can breed.