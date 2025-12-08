Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3 left lanes blocked on I-275 South after crash with injuries: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said there was a vehicle crash with injuries on I-275 South in Hillsborough County on Monday morning.

As of 6 a.m. on Dec. 8, the three left lanes are blocked on I-275 South at Lois Avenue.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m., per FHP.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

