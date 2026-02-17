33-year-old man arrested for attempted murder after dispute escalates in Tampa: Police

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police Department announced Tuesday the arrest of a 33-year-old man tied to a shooting that critically injured another man on Monday afternoon.

This incident happened just after 4 p.m. on Feb. 16 near the intersection of North 27th Street and East 97th Avenue. Responding offficers received reports of gunfire initially, then learned the suspect was in an orange hoodie and fleeing from the scene.

At the scene, TPD said officers found a man his late 30s suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body. Critical life-saving care was given before Tampa Fire Rescue arrived to transport the man to a local hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Police later identified the suspect as 33-year-old Emanuel Watson. TPD said he and the man he shot knew each other.

According to police, the two men had a dispute that escalated into a violent clash when Watson pulled out a firearm and shot the man multiple times before leaving the scene.

Officers found Watson in the backyard of a residence in the 10000 block of North 26th Street, where he was detained without incident, according to TPD.

Watson is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a weapon, and possession of a controlled substance.

He was transported to the Orient Road Jail.

This investigation is ongoing.