350-acre brush fire burning in Wimauma as crews battle flames

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
WIMAUMA, Fla. — A brush fire in Wimauma has grown to an estimated 350 acres, drawing a large response from local and state firefighting agencies.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said the fire was first reported around 2:30 p.m. Sunday near Bethlehem Cemetery. Fueled by heavy winds and extremely dry conditions, the blaze quickly spread from just a few acres to its current size.

At its peak, 24 HCFR units were on the scene, with additional support from the Florida Forest Service, which is creating containment lines around the fire. Aviation crews from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the Tampa Police Department are making water drops with Bambi buckets and conducting aerial reconnaissance to support ground operations.

This is the largest of 14 brush fires HCFR has responded to on Sunday alone.

No injuries have been reported.

