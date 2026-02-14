Four charged in Tampa street racing incident: FHP

TAMPA, Fla. — Four people were charged with unlawful racing on a highway after a police pursuit in Tampa on Saturday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident took place in the area of Hillsborough Avenue and Lois Avenue just after midnight, according to the arrest report.

Police said 21-year-old Nathan Welch was driving three other passengers when he failed to stop for a trooper activating his lights and sirens. The report said Welch reached speeds greater than 100 mph in a 45 mph zone, running multiple red lights while attempting to evade police.

The arrest report alleged all four people in the vehicle were knowing participants of a street takeover.

Police said Welch also refused to let one of the passengers exit the vehicle during the chase, despite being asked multiple times to let them out.

Welch was charged with three felonies, including fleeing to elude, false imprisonment and possession of cannabis sativa resin, according to FHP.

All four people in the vehicle, including 18-year-old Madison Nicholson, 18-year-old Summer Simpson and 19-year-old Quamari Thomas, were charged with unlawful racing on a highway, a misdemeanor, according to the arrest reports.