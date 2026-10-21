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Attempted murder trial underway for man accused of firing multiple shots in a Gibsonton neighborhood

The suspect was charged for firing his gun while trying to retrieve a stolen vape pen.
Attempted murder trial continues for Gibsonton shooting
Isaiah Gibson
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TAMPA, Fla. — The attempted murder trial for a man accused of firing multiple shots in a Gibsonton neighborhood last year after a fight has begun.

Isaiah Gibson is accused of shooting at a victim in the 13000 block of Southwind Lake Drive in Gibsonton on August 11, 2025.

Video from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shows Gibson shooting randomly toward the victim and shooting a vehicle window.

Watch video:

Dispute in Gibsonton led to gunfire, property damage

The State Attorney’s Office District 12 said investigators found bullets in the front yard and garage of two homes in the area.

Isaiah Gibson

No injuries were reported.

Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children left without food or power whose mother faces neglect charges

Jasmine Young, a mother of 5, opened her home to three neglected girls as their mother faces child neglect charges for leaving them without food, power or water.

Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children whose mother faces neglect charges

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