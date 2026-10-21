Attempted murder trial underway for man accused of firing multiple shots in a Gibsonton neighborhood

TAMPA, Fla. — The attempted murder trial for a man accused of firing multiple shots in a Gibsonton neighborhood last year after a fight has begun.

Isaiah Gibson is accused of shooting at a victim in the 13000 block of Southwind Lake Drive in Gibsonton on August 11, 2025.

Video from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shows Gibson shooting randomly toward the victim and shooting a vehicle window.

Watch video:

Dispute in Gibsonton led to gunfire, property damage

The State Attorney’s Office District 12 said investigators found bullets in the front yard and garage of two homes in the area.

SAO District 12

No injuries were reported.