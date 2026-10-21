Deputies arrest man who tried to rob victim with rock: HCSO

TAMPA, FLA. — Hillsborough deputies arrested a man on Wednesday after he threatened a victim with a rock while demanding money, officials said.

Daniel Walkowicz, 42, was charged by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office with robbery with a weapon.

At 11:50 a.m., deputies responded to a business on the 100 block of East Fletcher Avenue after the victim reported a man came in with a rock, threatened to hit him, and demanded money.

The victim called 911, and Walkowicz fled empty-handed.

Deputies found Walkowicz at a grocery store on North Florida Avenue and arrested him.