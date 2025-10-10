California man charged with mailing threat to injure, kill Tampa man: AG Pam Bondi

TAMPA, Fla. — During a press conference in Tampa on Friday, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the arrest of a California man who was charged with mailing a threat to injure or kill.

According to the complaint, George Russell Isbell Jr., 69, mailed a letter from San Diego threatening to injure the victim, a media personality, who lived in Tampa. Isbell allegedly told the victim that they needed "to be exterminated."

Officials said in the letter that Isbell referenced one of the victim's friends, Charlie Kirk. The letter went on to say: “Maybe someone will blow your head off!!! We can hope! Planning any public engagements? Love to see your head explode and your blood stain the concrete red. What a sight!”

“Thanks to the incredible teamwork between state, local, and federal law enforcement, this coward hiding behind a keyboard was taken into custody and charged federally for mailing threatening communications,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “We cannot allow this political violence to continue any longer. This arrest will serve as a reminder to many – do not do this, we will find you and bring you to justice.”

If convicted, Isbell faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

