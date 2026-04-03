Apollo Beach man found guilty of distributing fentanyl resulting in death: DOJ

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — The Department of Justice (DOJ) said a federal jury found an Apollo Beach man guilty of the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

According to evidence presented at trial, 49-year-old Ludwin Borgen was a drug dealer in the Tampa Bay area who had supplied the victim in the case with fentanyl on multiple instances in the past.

On March 29, 2022, officials said the victim met Borgen at a pharmacy, where she purchased fentanyl from him.

The DOJ said the victim then returned to a friend’s residence, injected herself with fentanyl while in the bathtub, and slid under the water and drowned.

The victim’s friend found her body in the bathtub with her head submerged under the water and a syringe floating next to her, per the report.

The toxicology report showed the victim had approximately ten times the therapeutic concentration of fentanyl in her system, which the DOJ said is a concentration consistent with overdose deaths.

The DOJ said detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office identified Borgen as the person who had sold the fentanyl to the victim and used the victim’s phone to arrange another meeting with Borgen, who arrived intending to sell more fentanyl.

Borgen was arrested and detectives found fentanyl, baggies, syringes, and a scale in his vehicle, per the DOJ.

Officials said Borgen faces a minimum penalty of 20 years and up to life in federal prison and his sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 16.