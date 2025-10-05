Bearss Groves preserves giant pumpkin tradition with twin pumpkins from Wisconsin

TAMPA, Fla. — Bearss Groves said it saved Tampa’s giant pumpkin tradition by securing not one, but two massive pumpkins from a farm in Wisconsin after local suppliers came up empty this year.

The decades-old display draws families from across the area each fall. Bearss Groves' staff said they searched farms and marketplaces nationwide before finding the “twin pumpkins.” By coincidence, the parents of the farm’s owner live near the Wisconsin supplier and arranged heavy equipment and transportation to bring the pumpkins to Tampa.

“Even when nature throws a curveball, we’re committed to keeping our traditions alive for the Tampa Bay community,” said Marta Zarobkiewicz, owner of Bearss Groves. “These twin pumpkins are a symbol of the teamwork and community spirit that make fall at Bearss Groves so special.”

To mark the occasion, Bearss Groves will extend its pumpkin patch hours from Oct. 15 through Nov. 2, opening daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visitors can explore thousands of pumpkins, including heirloom varieties, decorative pumpkins, gourds, and mini pumpkins.