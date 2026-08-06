TAMPA, Fla. — A Hollywood-style movie is currently in production in South Tampa, and one of the scenes was shot at a popular Italian restaurant that is celebrating a milestone of its own.

This summer, Bella’s Italian Café, located on South Howard Avenue, marked its 40th anniversary.

WATCH: Bella's celebrates 40 years; takes part in movie production

Bella's celebrates 40 years; takes part in movie production

Their dining room is used to the hustle and bustle of the lunchtime crowd, but Thursday was a little bit extra, as directors, videographers and actors, complete with hair and makeup, filled the restaurant for a movie shoot.

“We did a lot of scouting, online first, and then when we came into town we looked around, but when we came in here we didn’t need to see anywhere else,” said producer Andrew Garcia.

Bella’s owner, Joanie Corneil, said it was an honor to be chosen, and the timing couldn’t be better, as they celebrate their 40th anniversary.

“It’s amazing because when we opened, we were the fifth restaurant on South Howard Avenue, only 5, and then about seven or eight years later there were 26,” said Joanie. “It’s casual, I mean we have a wood-burning oven, we make our own pasta, we are not fine dining, although our dining is really fine.”

Joanie said they would have never lasted 40 years without a loyal customer base and dedicated staff, so they were thrilled when the movie asked them to participate as extras.

“I think I’m just going to serve water and bread. I’m not sure what they want me to do,” said Joanie.

Joanie’s son and co-owner, Jarrod Dyer, was also in a scene waiting tables.

“I felt good about it, yeah, I feel like I stuck the landing on that, no spills,” said Jarrod.

Customers said being in a movie at their favorite restaurant was a surreal experience.

“The spotlight was on, I mean, it was lights, camera, action,” said Tajuan DeVore.

Director Skye Dennis just hopes the movie reviews are just as good as the restaurant reviews.

“My family, who lives here in Tampa, they’ve been to Bella’s a few times, and they spoke very highly of it, so why not shoot here,” said Dennis.

The crew was tight-lipped about the name of the movie or where it can be seen, but they did say it’s coming to a family-friendly TV network real soon.

“It’s a thriller, sort of a mystery, a who done it, a lot of twists and turns, so please look out for it,” said Garcia.

Bella’s says they plan to have a watch party when the movie is released, but instead of popcorn, you can expect pasta.

“Well, knowing me, because I like things just so, it will be like, ‘I should have done this, I should have done that,’ but hey, it will be fine. I think these people know what they are doing,” said Joanie.

With Jarrod carrying on Bella’s family legacy, who knows, maybe we can expect to see a sequel in another 40 years.

“It’s an exciting thing after 40 years. To still be so relevant and still so appreciated for what we do is fantastic," said Jarrod. "It’s so hard in the restaurant business, and in the last five years it’s gotten so much more difficult, and for things like this to come along, it’s kind of just little spikes, a little out of the ordinary, and drawing attention is just wonderful,” said Jarrod.



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. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.