Bicyclist critically injured in hit-and-run: Tampa police searching for suspect

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said it is investigating a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist with serious injuries.

Police said they received reports that a silver SUV had struck a bicyclist on Dale Mabry Highway near West Mango Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said an adult man was transported to the hospital where he is being treated for critical injuries. The report said he is listed in stable condition.

Police said the suspect, who was driving a silver 2019 Chevy Equinox with a Florida tag, JUVE12, was last seen eastbound on W. El Prado Blvd.

TPD said the SUV was reportedly driving northbound on Dale Mabry Highway when it hit the bicyclist at the intersection. The driver failed to stop and fled the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information that could help investigators identify the suspect is asked to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130 and refer to report 25-485989.