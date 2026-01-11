Brandon man charged with attempted murder after I-75 road rage incident: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Brandon man, who had three children in the car, was arrested for attempted murder on Saturday, after firing at another car during a road rage incident, troopers said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a trooper responded to a call of a road rage shooting on Interstate 75, approaching Gibsonton Drive, at about 8:58 p.m.

A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputy was able to follow the motorist, Genaldo, Mercado, 33, who was driving a black SUV. Mercado got off I-75, entered Interstate 4 and then got off at the U.S. 301 exit where he was stopped.

Mercado exited the vehicle, where three children were also inside, ages 4,8 and 12, the report stated.

After Mercado was placed in a patrol car, the trooper found shell casings in the SUV’s side area, the report stated. A black handgun also was retrieved.

The female victim was driving a Kia vehicle.

Mercado admitted to firing three rounds from the driver’s side of the SUV at the Kia, saying he feared for his life during a road rage incident, the report stated. Three bullet holes were found in the Kia.

Mercado was charged with attempted murder, child neglect, criminal mischief and shooting at within or into a vehicle.

He was then booked into the Hillsborough County Jail.