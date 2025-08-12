Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Busch Gardens restaurant temporarily shut down due to health violations

Busch Gardens sign
TAMPA, Fla. — A Busch Gardens restaurant was shut down last week after it failed to pass a health inspection.

Records show that Dragon Fire Grill, located inside the park, had multiple violations during its inspection on Aug. 7.

One major violation was listed as a high priority, where the report alleges an employee was stirring coleslaw using their hands, which were submerged five inches past their gloves.

Other high priority violations in the report include staff serving ready-to-eat food with their bare hands, insects found inside the kitchen and raw chicken not being properly stored.

The restaurant was shut down for two days, but reopened on Aug. 9 after meeting inspection standards.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

