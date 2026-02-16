Investigation underway after man dies in Tampa shooting: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — One man is dead after an argument led to a fatal shooting at a home in Tampa on Sunday night, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).

Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim at a home on the 3000 block of W. Spruce St. Upon arrival, police found a man in his mid-30's who had been shot, according to a news release.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, per TPD.

Police said detectives believe there was an argument before the shooting involving a group of people who knew one another. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting, as well as each person's involvement, according to the release.

Police said they recovered one firearm from the scene.

TPD said it believes this to be an isolated incident and it remains an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.