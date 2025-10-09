Cautious optimism in Tampa Bay area as President Trump announces first steps towards Israel-Hamas ceasefire

TAMPA, Fla — October 7 marked two years since the Hamas terror attacks on Israel. Launching a conflict that's led to thousands of deaths over that same span.

President Donald Trump announced an agreement that could lead to the end of the war, which has sparked cautious optimism across Tampa Bay, with both Palestinian and Israeli community members expressing hope for lasting peace while acknowledging the challenges ahead.

"It's about time that there's some sort of peace deal. We hope it lasts," said Hassan Shibly, a Syrian immigration attorney.

Steven Schwarsky, president of the Jewish Federation of Gulf Coast Florida, echoed similar sentiments about the long-awaited development.

"We're very happy that the ceasefire is taking place. We're very hopeful that the hostages, both dead and alive, will be back soon, and I have to say we're cautiously optimistic," Schwarsky said.

The ceasefire represents the first phase of what President Trump and thousands others hope will be a comprehensive peace agreement. However, questions remain about the long-term implementation of the deal.

"I feel like the peace deal as it is written is a long term solution. It's going to be the implementation of that plan that we'll see if that happens," says Schwarsky.

There is also a concern that a ceasefire alone may not be sufficient.

"I definitely want to see complete cessation of all violence against the Palestinian people and absolutely want to see the hostages released," Shibly said.

But both Schwarsky and Shibly both agree, the violence has to stop.

"We're tired of the death and destruction on both sides, and we just want it over. And so we're optimistic. We're hopeful, and we are praying that it all works," Schwarsky says.

"I just really wish we could start seeing all life, whether it's Jewish life, Muslim life, Arab life, Palestinian life, American life as equal, and we should just be equally outraged when anyone is killed, regardless of their race or religion," Shibly said.



