City of Tampa to provide update on Hurricane assistance program distribution

TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa is holding a press conference to provide an update on the distribution of about $1.8 million in hurricane assistance funding for Tampa residents.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, City Council chair Alan Clendenin, and Councilman Luis Viera will be in attendance. The press conference will be held at 3 p.m. on April 1 and Tampa Bay 28 will stream it live on the website and Facebook.