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City of Tampa to provide update on Hurricane assistance program distribution

Fowler Avenue in Tampa is seen on 10/11/24 after Hurricane Milton
WFTS
Fowler Avenue in Tampa is seen on 10/11/24 after Hurricane Milton
Fowler Avenue in Tampa is seen on 10/11/24 after Hurricane Milton
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and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa is holding a press conference to provide an update on the distribution of about $1.8 million in hurricane assistance funding for Tampa residents.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, City Council chair Alan Clendenin, and Councilman Luis Viera will be in attendance. The press conference will be held at 3 p.m. on April 1 and Tampa Bay 28 will stream it live on the website and Facebook.

'It's someone's loved one': Tampa approves land swap to preserve the stolen graves at Zion Cemetery

The City of Tampa said council members approved a land swap agreement to transfer privately owned land believed to be Zion, Tampa's first African American cemetery.

Zion Cemetery land swap approved by Tampa City Council

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