'Cops, Cookies and Stories' bring smiles to Temple Terrace students

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFTS) — Second graders at Lewis Elementary in Temple Terrace gathered in the school library Friday morning for a mix of story time, questions, and plenty of laughter with police officers as part of the department’s “Cops, Cookies, and Stories” program.

Chief of Police Rob Staley took the lead, reading the children’s book Room on the Broom to a room filled with second graders. But before the story began, the chief warmed up the crowd with playful questions: Who likes donuts? Who rides bikes? Who’s ready for Halloween? Hands shot into the air as students eagerly answered and shouted out their Halloween costumes.

One child said they’d be a witch, another Pikachu, another chose the horror classic Ghostface, while others picked Chucky, Spider-Man, and even Pennywise the clown. A few dressed-up “police officers” were also in the mix.

“It’s important to us, because it’s important to be out here with the youth, creating a positive environment and a positive interaction with law enforcement,” Staley said.

Cookies were passed out as Chief Staley read the story, voices from the children popping up throughout the tale with giggles, questions, and even a few spooky sound effects.

The chief said the program is about more than handing out treats.

“Every time we’re out here in the schools, everyone’s asking questions. They want to know everything about what we do, and it gives us an awesome opportunity to have an open dialog with them and explain law enforcement,” he said.

He added that reading to kids is just as important.

“We think reading is vitally important, especially for the youth in our community. That’s why we’re out here reading stories and having good conversation.”

Second-grader Landon said his favorite part of the day was “getting to meet the cops and getting to read my two favorite books—Grumpy Monkey and Room on the Broom.” He also admitted the cookies made the morning even better. His favorite? Sprinkles.

When asked what he’d say if he saw an officer outside of school, Adam, another second grader, didn’t hesitate:

“Can you give me your autograph?”

His classmates Abigail and Elena, both in second grade, said they liked the cookies and the reading, but also thought the visit was important.

“Polices keep us safe, so I think it’s okay,” Abigail said.

For Chief Staley, that kind of connection is exactly the point.

“It’s great to foster that relationship early on and have that connection with the youth in our community and the earlier, the better,” he said.

From cookies to the stories to questions about donuts, the event was all about letting children see police officers in a different light: sharing laughs, reading books, and reminding kids that even on the job, there’s always room for a story.



