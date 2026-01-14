'Critically endangered' Eastern bongo calf marks first 2026 birth at ZooTampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A star is born as the ZooTampa at Lowry welcomes the birth of a critically endangered Eastern bongo calf.

ZooTampa said it's the first animal birth of the year for the zoo.

ZooTampa

“We’re thrilled to welcome another healthy bongo calf into our herd,” said Chris Massaro, senior vice president and chief zoological officer. “I’m incredibly proud of our animal care team and the exceptional care they provide to all of our animals every single day.”

The female calf was born on Jan. 9, weighing 38 pounds and standing at about 2-feet tall.

ZooTampa

Bongos are the largest species of forest-dwelling antelope. They typically weigh between 525 and 880 pounds as adults. There are fewer than 100 Eastern bongos in the wild due to habitat loss and poaching, according to ZooTampa.

Binti, the calf's mother, was born at ZooTampa back in May 2021 and the father, Marvin arrived from Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in 2023.

ZooTampa

The couple were brought together as part of the Eastern Bongo Species Survival Plan, which ZooTampa said is a collaboration among Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited institutions working to protect and aid vulnerable species.

This birth marks the fourth Eastern bongo calf born at ZooTampa since 2021.