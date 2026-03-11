Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Riverwalk nominated in national best riverwalk poll: USA Today 10BEST

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Riverwalk was nominated as one of the best riverwalks in the country in USA Today’s National Readers’ Choice Awards.

The annual poll highlights 20 riverwalks across the United States and readers can vote on which destination they’d be most likely to visit, according to USA Today.

USA Today said the riverwalks were nominated by an expert panel and readers can cast their vote once per day until April 6 at 12 p.m.

The top 10 riverwalks will be announced on April 15, per the website. Find the poll here.

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

