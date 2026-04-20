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Davis Elementary teacher arrested for DUI in Tampa: HCSO

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
WFTS
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — A Davis Elementary School teacher was arrested early Sunday in Tampa on charges of driving under the influence and refusing testing.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said deputies stopped 35-year-old Jacob Cohen a little after 1:30 a.m. and observed signs of impairment.

Cohen agreed to field sobriety exercises but showed multiple indicators of impairment and refused to provide a breath sample.

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