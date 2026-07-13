Father looking for answers regarding teenage son's death inside Dick's House of Sports in Brandon

BRANDON, Fla. — There is new information regarding a person found dead inside a fitting room at a store at Brandon Exchange.

The name of the deceased has been confirmed by family as 15-year-old Jaden Law.

Law’s body was found Friday afternoon inside the fitting room at the Dick’s House of Sports.

“It was midnight, I was about to get ready to go to sleep, and I couldn’t grasp it. It hurt me man, it hurt my soul, I don’t want no family member or anybody to go through that,” said Jaden’s father, Samuel Law, explaining the moment he found out his son was dead.

“Well, I know he always goes there and hangs out with his friends, so it’s not unusual for him to be there. They always hang out there with all his friends.”

However, Friday afternoon was no normal hangout. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Jaden entered the store around 4:30 p.m. with two other people, believed by family to be his friends.

Just a few minutes later, a store employee called 911 to report gunfire coming from the fitting rooms, where Jaden was found dead. The two people he was with were seen running from the store and detained by police a short time later.

So far, there have been no arrests in the case. The official cause of death has also yet to be released.

“I need to know what happened to my son, I really do, I really need to know, my whole family, my entire family needs to know,” said Samuel.

He went on to tell Tampa Bay 28 that he had no idea his son had access to a gun or was hanging out with friends who had access to a gun. He also said he doesn’t believe this was an accident.

“If they say if it was an accident, why would you run, why would you get out of there, if it was an accident you would go get him some help, but you just left him there, so that’s why I’m thinking it was something else,” said Samuel.

Samuel told me his son was a fun-loving, kindhearted person who will be dearly missed.

“Jaden was everything to everybody, and he was everything to our family. It’s going to be really hard, it’s going to be really hard,” said Samuel.

Tampa Bay 28 spoke on the phone with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, but they said there are no updates on the case at this time.



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