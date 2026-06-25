Detroit Lions player to face felony charges in Tampa robbery, kidnapping case

TAMPA, Fla. — Detroit Lions player Terrion Arnold is facing multiple felony charges in connection with a February kidnapping and robbery in Tampa.

The State Attorney’s Office said Arnold could face up to life in prison if convicted. Investigators say he was the primary conspirator in a plan to lure three men to an apartment, where they were robbed, beaten, and held at gunpoint. The victims were later forced to leave the scene by the armed suspects.

Authorities say Arnold believed the victims had stolen more than $200,000 in personal items from an Airbnb he had rented in Largo, though investigators later found no evidence they were involved. Police say the crime occurred just hours after Arnold reported the items missing to the Largo Police Department.

Six codefendants have also been arrested, four of whom remain in custody without bond. Two others, Arianna Del Valle and Jasmine Randazzo, pleaded guilty to their roles and are required to testify in future proceedings. Randazzo was sentenced to four years in prison followed by six years of probation, while Del Valle awaits sentencing.

Arnold turned himself in to the Hillsborough County jail on Wednesday night. He is charged with four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery.