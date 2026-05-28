Driver wanted after 19-year-old bicyclist dies following Tampa hit-and-run: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police said they are looking for the driver behind a hit-and-run crash that turned fatal.

The incident happened on the evening of May 25 near the intersection of West Waters Avenue and North Albany Avenue.

Tampa Police Department (TPD) said just after 10 p.m. on Monday, a 19-year-old female bicyclist was riding westbound on West Waters Avenue on the far-right side of the road when she was struck by a vehicle going westbound in the far-right lane.

Police said the driver failed to stop and help, leaving the woman injured.

The bicyclist was hospitalized in critical condition.

The following day, the bicyclist died from the injuries she suffered in the crash.

Detectives have gathered and identified several car parts from the scene that come from a 2013-2016 model year Toyota RAV4, according to TPD.

Police urge anyone with information to call the TPD at 813-231-6130 and refer to report 26-309099. They also encourage business owners and residents in the area to check for surveillance footage at or near the incident and share any footage that can help with the case.