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I-4 westbound ramp to McIntosh Road closing overnight: FDOT

FDOT
FDOT
FDOT
Posted

DOVER, Fla. — The westbound I-4 ramp to McIntosh Road will close Thursday night for construction as part of ongoing interchange improvements.

The closure, scheduled from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday, will require drivers to use Exit 10, turn left onto Mango Road, then left onto Hillsborough Avenue (US 92) before continuing east toward McIntosh Road.

Motorists are advised to watch for construction workers and proceed with caution in the work zone.

The closure is part of the I-4 interchange project at McIntosh Road in Hillsborough County.

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