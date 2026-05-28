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Water might taste different for some in Hillsborough County starting Friday

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WFTS
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HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. — A Tampa Water Department maintenance project will temporarily change the water disinfection process for several Hillsborough County neighborhoods starting Friday.

From May 29 to June 19, water distributed to East Lake, Fairview Mobile Home Park, Hershel Heights, Pebble Creek and Seaboard will be treated with chlorine instead of chloramine, Hillsborough County said.

Officials say the system will return to chloramine treatment by June 20.

Residents in the affected areas may notice a difference in taste and odor during the change.

The county advises dialysis patients and aquarium owners to seek professional guidance to ensure their systems can safely handle chlorine-treated water.

Customers with health questions should contact their healthcare provider.

Additional information is available by calling Hillsborough County Water Quality at 813-264-3835 or 813-744-5544.

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