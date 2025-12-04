Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dylan Fogle convicted of murder in Tampa semi-truck attack

State Attorney's Office
TAMPA, Fla. — According to the State Attorney's Office (SAO), a Hillsborough County jury has convicted Dylan Fogle of first-degree murder after prosecutors said he intentionally drove his semi truck into three people outside a Tampa strip club, killing one.

SAO said the attack happened last year outside the Emperor's Club after Fogle was kicked out. Jurors took less than three hours to reach a verdict, and he now faces a mandatory life sentence for the murder charge.

State Attorney Suzy Lopez said Fogle made a deliberate choice to turn his vehicle into a deadly weapon, ending one man’s life and injuring two others. She commended her team for pursuing justice for the victims and noted the sentence means Fogle will never again threaten the community.

"The defendant made a deliberate choice when he turned his semi truck into a deadly weapon. His calculated decision ended one man's life and caused lasting injuries to others. I am proud of our attorneys for fighting relentlessly on behalf of the victims and their families. This life sentence means this defendant can never endanger our community again," said State Attorney Suzy Lopez.

Investigators presented messages showing Fogle texted a friend, “Goodbye I’m going to prison for vehicular manslaughter,” moments before the attack.

