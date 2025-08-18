TAMPA, Fla. — There is a new music series currently happening in Tampa Bay, but it’s not at your traditional bar or concert hall— It’s at Elev8 Fun in Citrus Park Mall.

From bowling to mini golf, to go cart racing, and don’t forget the 175 arcade games, and new this summer, you can add live music to the list of things to do at Elve8 Fun.

“Live music in general always resonates, I feel like, with everyone who likes to get out and do something, and us offering and featuring live music to the community free of cost, no charge, really felt was something that was an added layer to what our business is,” said Marketing Director Caleb Williams.

WATCH: Elev8 Fun launches new music series highlighting Tampa Bay bands

Elev8 Fun launches new music series highlighting Tampa Bay bands

They call the music series Elve8 Live. For the next three months, they’ll be featuring local bands every Friday night in their dining room.

“It gives the local acts and local talent in the Tampa area a great opportunity to be showcased and featured in a setting like this, where we have hundreds and hundreds of people come through our doors and venue every day,” said Williams.

Williams says it’s a win, win, win for the business, the bands, and music fans.

“The voice and opportunity that we have here, literally pun intended, here at Elev8 Live to let people have their voice and let them show they are musicians and their talents is definitely something I think is awesome for the Tampa Bay community,” said Williams.

The Ocean Road Band has been playing together in Tampa Bay for the past 20 years. They will take the stage at Elve8 Live on Sept. 12. They’ll be among more than a dozen bands to have the opportunity to play the music series.

“We play parties, festivals, weddings, you name it, and this is just a great new venue. We heard about it and we thought, 'an indoor amusement park,”' said musician Dave Scheiber.

The band says this kind of music series could introduce them to a whole new audience.

“There’s a lot of great talent in this area and bands are always looking for new places to play, to be heard, to have the music appreciated,” said Scheiber.

The live music runs from 8-11 p.m. every Friday.