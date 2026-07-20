Emergency wastewater repairs to close lanes on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa

A large cave-in above a wastewater mainline will close two lanes on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa beginning Tuesday, affecting traffic between Brorein Street and Platt Street while crews complete emergency repairs.

The City of Tampa announced Monday that a large cave-in developed above a 15-inch wastewater mainline near 243 Bayshore Blvd. To make emergency repairs, one turn lane and one inside travel lane will be temporarily closed between Brorein Street (bridge) and Platt Street.

The outside lane providing access to South Bayshore Boulevard will remain open to maintain traffic flow during the repair work.

Repairs are scheduled to begin Tuesday, July 21, with the goal of reopening the roadway by Wednesday, July 22, weather permitting.

Traffic control devices and signs will be in place to direct drivers through the work zone. City officials encourage motorists to use alternate routes when possible and allow extra travel time during the repairs.

To track road closures, click here.