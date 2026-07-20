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Man arrested, charged for abusing dog in Hillsborough County: HCSO

Man charged with aggravated animal cruelty against dog in Hillsborough County: HCSO
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Man charged with aggravated animal cruelty against dog in Hillsborough County: HCSO
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HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said a man was arrested and charged after witnesses reported seeing him abuse his dog.

HCSO said deputies responded to a call reporting an animal abuse incident shortly before 10 p.m. on July 19.

Witnesses told deputies they saw 23-year-old Romar Carter repeatedly kicking and striking his dog with a leash, per the report.

Deputies said they located Carter's dog, Moon, in a backyard kennel with visible injuries.

HCSO said Carter was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty and Hillsborough County Animal Services took custody of Moon.

“Animals depend on us for care and protection, and there is no excuse for this kind of cruelty,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

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