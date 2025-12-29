Families face flu as Tampa Bay doctors see more cases around holidays

TAMPA, Fla. — Christmas has come and gone, yet sickness in some families has overstayed its welcome.

Callen Jones has the flu, and it’s swept across their whole family.

“It hit me, and it was one of those where we all knew what was going to happen, so five of six of us aren’t great,” said Jones. "We’ve had a couple positive Influenza A tests. Unfortunately, everybody else is getting better, and I am not.”

Jones said coughing, body aches, and fatigue are just a few of their symptoms.

“Last week when I was here when I tested positive, they said that every flu test they had done last week was positive,” said Jones.

Dr. Timothy Hendrix, the Chief Medical Officer for AdventHealth Centra Care, said they’re seeing a huge number of patients coming in with flu right now.

"We’re seeing a rapid increase week to week in the last three or four weeks of influenza cases, so we’re at about 2,000 cases of influenza just last week at our Florida Centra Cares,” said Hendrix.

You might’ve also heard about a “superbug.” Dr. Hendrix explained what that is.

“It is the flu, but what’s different about it this year is that the vaccine that we’ve been administering since the fall to prevent influenza, the virus that is out there has mutated where there may be some escape from our immune system, from that immunity that we get with the vaccine,” said Hendrix. “Now, it doesn’t mean that your vaccine is ineffective. It just isn’t as effective.”

Tampa Bay 28 asked Dr. Hendrix if it’s too late for people to get the flu shot.

“No, we’re still giving flu shots,” said Hendrix. "We recommend you get your flu shot. Even though you’re concerned that it may not be as effective, it still is effective.”

Hendrix said influenza classically has a rapid onset of fever, and recognizing early that you have influenza is important so you can get started on an anti-viral like Tamiflu.

“If you’re sick, I hope you feel better because this is not fun,” said Jones.



Mary O'Connell has a primary focus on education-related stories for Tampa Bay 28. But she also keeps an eye on public health concerns and the always-changing car insurance market.

