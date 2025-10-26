Families pack Tampa Riverwalk for trick-or-treat festivities and costume contest

TAMPA, Fla. — Families filled the Tampa Riverwalk Saturday for a free Halloween-themed event featuring trick-or-treat stations, dance parties, food trucks, and a lively costume contest judged by Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly and Shay Ryan.

Organizers said thousands of children, from babies to 12-year-olds, arrived in colorful costumes to enjoy the festivities.

The celebration comes less than a week before Halloween, giving families an early chance to get into the holiday spirit while enjoying the waterfront atmosphere.