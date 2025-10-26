Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Families pack Tampa Riverwalk for trick-or-treat festivities and costume contest

Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Families filled the Tampa Riverwalk Saturday for a free Halloween-themed event featuring trick-or-treat stations, dance parties, food trucks, and a lively costume contest judged by Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly and Shay Ryan.

Organizers said thousands of children, from babies to 12-year-olds, arrived in colorful costumes to enjoy the festivities.

The celebration comes less than a week before Halloween, giving families an early chance to get into the holiday spirit while enjoying the waterfront atmosphere.

"I was 100% sure it was them."

A Tampa Bay area landscaping business owner narrowly avoided losing $15,000 to scammers who impersonated his bank and knew his detailed banking history. Tampa Bay 28 I-Team Investigator shares his story and how to spot the same "cash bag scam".

Tampa small business owner nearly lost $15K to sophisticated 'cash bag scam'

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.