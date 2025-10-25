Hillsborough high school principal arrested for failure to report child abuse

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) arrested a high school principal for failing to report child abuse.

Arrested was Spoto High School Principal Jazrick Haggins.

On May 9, detectives with HCSO's Special Victims Section began investigating the case of a 4-year-old victim who was inappropriately touched by a 16-year-old suspect while at the daycare at Spoto High School, a HCSO report stated.

The allegations were reported to Haggins, 42, in April and went unreported to the Department of Children and Families and law enforcement for 14 days, HCSO officials said.

Haggins said he was aware of the allegations and was conducting his own investigation, officials said.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Oct. 24, Haggins was located by HCSO and the Lakeland Police Department and was charged with failure to report child abuse.

He was booked into Polk County Jail.