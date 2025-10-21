Fatal bicyclist-semi truck crash shuts down Progress Blvd. at I‑75 overpass: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said Progress Blvd. at the I-75 overpass is shut down in both directions following a deadly traffic accident.
Deputies said they responded to an accident involving a bicyclist and a semi truck collision just before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
The road is closed as of 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 21.
