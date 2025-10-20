Deadly crash causes roadblock on I-4 in Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. — A deadly crash caused a roadblock on I-4 in Hilsborough County on Monday afternoon.
As of 2 p.m., only one westbound lane is open on I-4 at MM 9. Drivers should seek alternate routes and use caution while traveling in this area.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
Weeks after drivers started reaching out to Tampa Bay 28 about damage to their vehicles, we're finally hearing from the contractor behind the Tyrone Boulevard repaving project.
