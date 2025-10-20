Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hillsborough County

Deadly crash causes roadblock on I-4 in Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. — A deadly crash caused a roadblock on I-4 in Hilsborough County on Monday afternoon.

As of 2 p.m., only one westbound lane is open on I-4 at MM 9. Drivers should seek alternate routes and use caution while traveling in this area.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

