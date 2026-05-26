Fatal crash on Howard Frankland Bridge blocking two lanes: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FLA — A fatality on the Howard Frankland Bridge has two right lanes blocked to westbound traffic, authorities said.
The crash, which involved multiple vehicles, is in Hillsborough County, near the middle of the bridge, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a fatality.
The crash occurred at about 4:40 a.m.
Three people injured after boat crashes into rocks on Hillsborough River: FWC
A bystander jumped in to help after a 19-foot vessel crashed into rocks near Ignacio Haya Linear Park on Sunday night, sending three people to the hospital.
Three injured in Hillsborough River boat crash near Ignacio Haya Linear Park