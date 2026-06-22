Fathers face modern parenting challenges while trying to stay present

TAMPA, Fla. — Many dads are juggling familiar responsibilities: raising children, providing for their families and trying to make the right decisions. But social media, busy schedules and modern pressures have added new challenges to parenting.

The hosts of the All Pro Dad Podcast say one lesson continues to stand out despite those changes: being present matters more than being perfect.

Watch report from Erik Waxler

Podcast focuses on challenges dads face

"Between the three of us combined we have nine kids. And we say we have nine kids and a lot of questions," said podcast host Ted Lowe.

Those questions fuel conversations on the All Pro Dad Podcast, hosted by BJ Lowe, Foster, and Bobby Lewis.

Lewis said many fathers put unnecessary pressure on themselves.

"I think dads fall into the trap of thinking you've got to be perfect. They've got to have the perfect word of wisdom when their kids need it. Or they've got to be right there saying the perfect thing when they strike out at the baseball game," Lewis said. "You don't have to be perfect. But you do need to be present."

All Pro Dad was launched more than 20 years ago by former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Tony Dungy and Family First to encourage fathers to become more engaged in their children's lives. Today, the organization reaches families through school chapters, events and the podcast.

One of the recurring themes on the show is helping parents focus on character rather than achievement.

"I think one of the things we keep saying over and over is to affirm and encourage character versus performance," Lowe said. "I saw you trying versus you are the best baseball player in the history of baseball players."

The hosts said some of their most popular episodes have focused on bullying, marriage and the stress and anxiety experienced by both children and parents.

"I think a lot of dads are, boy, they come to fatherhood and all of a sudden they have all this responsibility and weight and it's tough to know how to handle it," Foster said.

Joe Rowe, a licensed mental health counselor with Float On Counseling, said many fathers are carrying those pressures quietly.

"That's what I encourage my clients to do is it's okay to be vulnerable, to have emotion, and that's what leads to an emotionally fulfilling relationship," Rowe said. "I think that's what a lot of men want, but they struggle to do it in their own friendships and they also struggle to do it with their spouses."

Rowe said fatherhood has changed significantly over the years. More fathers are actively involved in day-to-day parenting, but that can bring additional expectations and stress.

"It's not about making as much money as possible," Rowe said. "I think a lot of dads underestimate the value of their presence. Be there for them, talk to them. Model things for them because even when you are not telling your children things, they are watching."

Whether through counseling, conversations with other fathers or podcasts such as All Pro Dad, both Rowe and the podcast hosts say fathers benefit from discussing the challenges they face.

"None of the things that you do in your office are going to trump the things that you do in your home," Lewis said. "All of us are somewhat replaceable at work. No one is replaceable at your house."

For more information on All Pro Dad go here



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.