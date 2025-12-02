Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FDOT lowering speed limit to 55 mph in I-275 and Howard Frankland Bridge work zones

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Starting next week, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will reduce the speed limit to 55 mph in two construction zones along I-275, including the stretch from 38th Avenue North to 4th Street North and the Howard Frankland Bridge between Pinellas and Hillsborough counties.

Officials said the change is intended to create a consistent and clear speed for drivers throughout the project limits, improving safety in active work areas.

The I-275 reduction applies to the widening project from north of 38th Avenue North to north of 4th Street North, while the Howard Frankland Bridge limit covers the construction of the new southbound span.

FDOT is reminding motorists to slow down, stay alert, and drive safely when traveling through work zones.

