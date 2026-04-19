Florida Aquarium launches first-ever Penguin Waddle Week

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Aquarium will host its first Penguin Waddle Week, featuring daily African penguin walks to raise awareness about the critically endangered species.

Running April 20 through April 26, the event aligns with World Penguin Day on April 25. Guests will see African penguins parade through the Aquarium’s lobby each day at 2:45 p.m., with activities beginning at 2:30 p.m. The week also includes storytime, animal encounters, live music, merchandise sales, themed treats and conservation opportunities.

Fewer than 20,000 African penguins remain, a steep decline from millions along Africa’s southwestern coast due to habitat loss, overfishing and changing ocean conditions.

The Aquarium’s Sea Change expansion plan will add a new penguin habitat, set to open in 2028.