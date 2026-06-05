USF student and second stabbing victim released from hospital: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said both victims from the stabbing on June 3 involving two USF students have been released from the hospital.

HCSO said a man called 911 just before 4:30 a.m. on June 3, reporting that he and another person had been stabbed at 3600 East Fletcher Avenue. Both victims were taken to the hospital initially.

On June 5, HCSO confirmed they were released from the hospital.

One victim is a USF student, and the suspect is also a USF student.

Detectives believe the stabbing suspect, a USF student identified as 21-year-old Hansel Pearson, is the deceased individual involved in the death investigation.

Deputies say Pearson and one of the victims were roommates at Halo 46.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams spoke with a resident at Halo 46 and a resident at Union on Fletcher who say the stabbing has done more than shake their sense of security, as they call for better communication and safety measures at off-campus housing near USF.