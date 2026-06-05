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Cat rescued from vehicle engine department: TFR

Cat rescued from vehicle engine department: TFR
TFR
Cat rescued from vehicle engine department: TFR
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — A cat needed rescuing after it became trapped inside a vehicle engine department Friday.

Tampa Fire Rescue's E5-C crew responded to the call and safely removed the cat from danger — using a fresh can of tuna in the process.

Husband cooperated with police in case of four Plant City deaths: Attorney

Search warrants filed by the Plant City Police Department provided more information on the shooting that left four dead in May.

Attorney says husband cooperated with police in case involving four deaths in Plant City

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